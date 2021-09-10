LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Cap of $201,791.07

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $201,791.07 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005771 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008252 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.