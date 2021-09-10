Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Saban Cheryl

Saban Cheryl trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 13.9% of Saban Cheryl’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saban Cheryl’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.68. 244,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,025. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.