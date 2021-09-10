FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

