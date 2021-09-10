3,685 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. 135,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,450. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

