Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

