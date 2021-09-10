Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 144 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silversage Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 238,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.02. 63,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

