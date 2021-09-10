The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

