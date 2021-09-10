Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,910. The company has a market cap of $368.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sientra by 388.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

