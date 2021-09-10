DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.77 and last traded at $123.77. 5,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

