Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 250,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,502,116 shares.The stock last traded at $163.59 and had previously closed at $157.71.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

