$326.31 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $326.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $325.60 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $684.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,599. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $264.06 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.64.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

