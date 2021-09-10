PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 6.2%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 21,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 254,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,218 shares of company stock worth $12,946,303 over the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

