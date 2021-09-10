Camden National Bank Sells 1,232 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

