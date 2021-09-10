Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 226,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

