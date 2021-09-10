Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

SAIC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

