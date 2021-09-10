VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

VIAO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

