Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 326,407 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical makes up about 5.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 6.42% of ICU Medical worth $280,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.43. 12,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,987. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

