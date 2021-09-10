Minot Capital LP Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Minot Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 141,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,443. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

