F3Logic LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.78. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.13 and a 200 day moving average of $364.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $401.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.