Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 23,520 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $132,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

