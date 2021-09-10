Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average of $368.88. The company has a market capitalization of $344.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

