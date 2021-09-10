Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $226.17. 201,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.06. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

