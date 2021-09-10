Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,913.38. 15,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,975. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,744.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,445.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

