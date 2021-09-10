Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 237.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.3% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 761.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.