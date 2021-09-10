$2.57 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.50. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

