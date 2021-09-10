The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,455,000 after purchasing an additional 256,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. 191,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,626. The stock has a market cap of $349.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.