Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.76. 41,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.06. The stock has a market cap of $441.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

