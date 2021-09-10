Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $9.43 Million Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.84% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

MOO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,788. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

