Gold Poker Hits Market Capitalization of $26,288.41 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 63.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $26,288.41 and approximately $50.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00064628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00180641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,411.48 or 0.99911545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.94 or 0.07233917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00916526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

