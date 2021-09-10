eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $156.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00064628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00180641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,411.48 or 0.99911545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.94 or 0.07233917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00916526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.08 or 0.00889022 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,839,429,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.