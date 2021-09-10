ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $226.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $247.12 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $831.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million.

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,568. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $772.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

