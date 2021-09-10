$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.34 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $99.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,262 shares of company stock worth $774,740. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,530. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

