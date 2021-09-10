Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 43,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,773. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

