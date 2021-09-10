NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 4.3% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80. 78,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,847,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

