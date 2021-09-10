Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 52,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.