Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,914. The stock has a market cap of $493.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

