Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 4.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 459,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,977,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

