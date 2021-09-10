Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.58. 9,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,239,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

