Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

FB stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.52. The company had a trading volume of 122,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

