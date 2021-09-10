Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

