Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,134 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 164.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.30. 44,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

