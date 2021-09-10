A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

AMRK stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.53. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $662.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.