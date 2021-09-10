Insider Buying: Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) insider Darc Rasmussen acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$412,500.00 ($294,642.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Objective’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

