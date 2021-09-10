Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 47,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 780,091 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

