Glenn Smith Purchases 345,454 Shares of TALi Digital Limited (ASX:TD1) Stock

TALi Digital Limited (ASX:TD1) insider Glenn Smith acquired 345,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,745.44 ($8,389.60).

The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About TALi Digital

TALi Digital Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical technology in Australia. The company operates through Research and Development; and Investments segments. It offers TALi Train, a mobile software application used by clinicians, educators, and parents for strengthening of core attention in children between the development ages of 3-8; TALi Portal that allows healthcare professionals, educators, and parents to assess a child's daily performance and identify strengths and weaknesses to tailor the program to child's needs; and TALi Detect, which consists of seven tests to profile cognitive attention capabilities of a child.

