Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $51.95

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $50.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 515 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.