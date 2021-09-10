Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE TDC traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 5,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

