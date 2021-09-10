Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KMI remained flat at $$15.98 during midday trading on Friday. 132,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,169,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

