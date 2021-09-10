Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $40.98 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 3.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $40,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.55. 43,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.26 and a 200 day moving average of $284.96. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $222.89 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.