Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $49.84 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 3.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $49,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.24. 2,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

